SARS-CoV-2 Serology and PCR Testing. More Satanic Agenda!!! See link in description

Stage one of the MOTB...the foreign nanobots are placed in your temple...your dna is then altered changing you from the image of God to the image of the beast! It goes to your brain...shuts off the God loving lightswitch! Dna is a code...words in a book...and you choose to have it rewritten! Thats it...your done! At this point you have given satan the okay to set up in the temple, defileing it with this abomination! At this point, Satan can choose to destroy you with death...or keep you around a bit for his new kingdom he thinks he will get! Most older people are taken out...they are useless to him! For those who survive you are now an open vessel for the neohillim and fallen angels to inhabit...for this to happen the quantum dot comes into play! This will come later when activated by A.I. The chip is for tracking and controlling through monetary purposes...the Luciferace is nothing more then an identification...Lucifer autographs his work! The quantum dot is the vaxx...chip...and luciferace all in one package! The mark of the beast is not at the end of all this in fruition...the mark of the beast is done at the beginning! By taking the V abomination...you give satan the authority over the temple God himself gave to you for Himself! Wake up people...the MOTB is here now...at the beginning the deal is done...not the end! This is why most are deceived and will take it! And just fyi...dont take that swab test either...it has the abomination on it also! Satan doesn't care how we take the poisonous fruit...he just wants it in us! Up to his old tricks..."Did God REALLY say...nah...He just doesn't want you to be like Him!"Lumit™ Technology-Based TestThe Lumit™ Dx SARS-CoV-2 Immunoassay uses a SARS-CoV-2-specific protein (spike protein) labeled with two subunits of NanoBiT® technology (Lumit™ Dx CoV-2-SmBiT and Lumit™ Dx CoV-2-LgBiT). When the labeled proteins are incubated with a sample containing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the proteins bind to the antibody, bringing the SmBiT and LgBiT subunits into close proximity to form a functional luciferase. A bright luminescent signal is generated following the addition of the Lumit™ Dx Detection Reagent, and the signal is detected using a microplate reader.Unlike conventional ELISA methods, the Lumit™ Dx SARS-CoV-2 Immunoassay requires no wash steps, allowing faster, more reliable sample processing. The assay is performed in 96-well plates and generates results in 1 hour or less.Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen