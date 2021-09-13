In 2017, Miles Guo Exposes Huge Fraud Crimes of Evergrande

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8/2/2017 Miles Guo exposed that Evergrande took huge amounts of money by tampering the Plot Rate and repeated mortgages to the banks. The tragedy of Evergrande will be much bigger than HNA, China Minsheng Bank and Anbang. Their business is pure politics.