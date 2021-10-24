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McAfee
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1140 views • October 24, 2021
People in every square in every city from north to south from Alps to Mediterranean Sea as never seen before asking for freedom peacefully in Italy.....
The Ports are still closed...they can not UNLOAD due to an
EO by Trump regarding countries that interfere with our elections!!!
The Ports are still closed...they can not UNLOAD due to an
EO by Trump regarding countries that interfere with our elections!!!
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