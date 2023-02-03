PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-health-biz-politics





How to Create Health Freedom – from Ministry to Manifestation

With Pastor/Dr. John F. Montalvo, Jr., ND, PhD

While most unvaxxed Americans escaped mandates once the courts struck down Biden’s OSHA mandate and other cruel laws, doctors and nurses still can’t work because of the remaining mandate for facilities funded by Medicare. Two years ago, already hundreds of doctors had quit to avoid the CMS mandate. Many of those who chose to risk the unapproved experiment ended up dead or horribly injured, like surgeon Joel Wallskog, who used his tragedy to help other victims by starting the heroic organization, React19.

Dr. Montalvo, who was unvaxxed, lost his medical teaching job for taking the additional step of speaking out against the Covid hysteria, and like Dr. Wallskog, used his trauma to start a health freedom “ministry”. Not an official church, mind you, but rather more of a mindset. It’s been said by many that health freedom is the most important grassroots issue. Founding Father Benjamin Rush warned against the medical cartel… and what might happen if we didn’t make health freedom a constitutional right.



