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Dr. Wilfredo Stokes on magnetism caused by Moderna vaccine
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617 views • February 13, 2022
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/magnetism.html
Guatemalan doctor and researcher Wilfredo Stokes has reported a new case of magnetism in a patient. This time, the phenomenon was caused by the Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Stokes reiterates that these inoculations cause myocarditis and neurodegeneration, and shouldn't be administered to children.
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Guatemalan doctor and researcher Wilfredo Stokes has reported a new case of magnetism in a patient. This time, the phenomenon was caused by the Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Stokes reiterates that these inoculations cause myocarditis and neurodegeneration, and shouldn't be administered to children.
If you like the videos ORWELLITO subtitles and the content they post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
Mirrored - ORWELLITO
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Prisoner
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner
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