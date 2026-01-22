Jared Kushner talks "Gaza’s reconstruction"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met Palestinian President Abbas in Moscow and during the meeting Putin emphasized that: "

We are prepared to allocate a billion dollars to this new Board of Peace organisation in order to, first and foremost, support the Palestinian people, to use these funds to reconstruct the Gaza Strip and solve the issues faced by Palestine. As I have said already, these will come from the funds frozen in the United States back under the previous administration. I think this is entirely possible.

Norway and Sweden have indicated that they won’t participate in the board of peace, after France also said no, according to Associated Press

French officials stressed that while they support the Gaza peace plan, they were concerned the board could seek to replace the U.N. as the main venue for resolving conflicts.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said, “the time has not yet come to accept the invitation,” according to the STA news agency, with the main concern being the board’s mandate may be too broad and could undermine international order based on the U.N. Charter.







