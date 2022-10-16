Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
King Charles will serve for short time & replaced by Prince William preparing for Antichrist 2023
347 views
channel image
chriswillard777
Published a month ago |

I just found out King Charles coronation day is May 6, 2023 I forgot to mention : they announced Queen Elizabeth’s passing on Sept 8, 2022 just 3 days before the 21th Sept 11 attack anniversary 2022. They put the date is for Illuminati significant numerological

Keywords
antichristroyal familyend time prophecyprince williamking charlesfirst beast rev 13

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket