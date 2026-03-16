Have prophecies and tongues really ceased?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this presentation, I present the case against the cessationists, who say there is no more prophecy and other spiritual gifts. Cessation is a knee-jerk reaction to the miriad of false prophets and babblers who claim they speak in tongues. And like all knee-jerk reactionary philosophies, they are a false teaching. The cessationists like to use 1 Corinthians 13:8 as their proof text for their fool-osophy, ignoring the context of the chapter, even ignoring what the verse 13:8 itself says about knowledge. Do not fall for their deception.