Israel is Targeting American Churches and Geo-Fencing Christians

A video that discusses how Israel is Geo-Fencing a large number of churches in America.

Some docs and links on the matter:





https://responsiblestatecraft.org/israel-influencers-evangelical-churches/

https://news.azpm.org/p/azpmnews/2025/10/8/226777-israel-backed-pr-campaign-targets-38-arizona-churches/

https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-to-spend-up-to-4-1m-in-bid-to-bolster-support-among-christians-in-western-us/

https://theplaintruth.com/foreign-agent-filing-reveals-israel-backed-plan-to-geofence-churches-track-and-target-phones-of-christians/

https://americansfortransparency.org/geofencing

https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7653-Exhibit-AB-20250927-1.pdf

https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7653-Registration-Statement-20250927-1.pdf

https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7649-Exhibit-AB-20250918-1.pdf

https://marcowenjones.substack.com/p/has-your-church-been-targeted-by





Although not explicitly stated by videos on this subject, is to consider how this tracking may be used in future enforcement of the Noahide Laws. Keep in mind also that an International Noahide Congress is set for this November.

https://brit-olam.org/congress/





Additional resources on Noahide Laws

https://stopnoahide.org/

https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/





Also, that Trump is the biggest supporter of Noahide Laws





https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/2026/03/education-and-sharing-day-u-s-a-2026/





https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/290464