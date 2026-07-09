Israel is Targeting American Churches and Geo-Fencing Christians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video that discusses how Israel is Geo-Fencing a large number of churches in America.
Some docs and links on the matter:
https://responsiblestatecraft.org/israel-influencers-evangelical-churches/
https://news.azpm.org/p/azpmnews/2025/10/8/226777-israel-backed-pr-campaign-targets-38-arizona-churches/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-to-spend-up-to-4-1m-in-bid-to-bolster-support-among-christians-in-western-us/
https://theplaintruth.com/foreign-agent-filing-reveals-israel-backed-plan-to-geofence-churches-track-and-target-phones-of-christians/
https://americansfortransparency.org/geofencing
https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7653-Exhibit-AB-20250927-1.pdf
https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7653-Registration-Statement-20250927-1.pdf
https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7649-Exhibit-AB-20250918-1.pdf
https://marcowenjones.substack.com/p/has-your-church-been-targeted-by
Although not explicitly stated by videos on this subject, is to consider how this tracking may be used in future enforcement of the Noahide Laws. Keep in mind also that an International Noahide Congress is set for this November.
https://brit-olam.org/congress/
Additional resources on Noahide Laws
https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/
Also, that Trump is the biggest supporter of Noahide Laws
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/2026/03/education-and-sharing-day-u-s-a-2026/
https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/