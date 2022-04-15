BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

To See or Not to See: C.S. Lewis and the Objectivity of Value | Dr. Michael Ward | Drummond Lecture
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
1364 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • April 15, 2022
C. S. Lewis and the Objectivity of Value
Michael Ward is a phenomenon around here, and not only around here. He has spoken on several high occasions, including commencement, and now two lectures in our chapel, coming up on three years old. He speaks with clarity. He is a student of the great C. S. Lewis, probably the foremost such, and he makes the arguments of Lewis, which are the arguments encompassing man, nature, and God, spring to life.
The most recent lecture he gave was on March 24 as part of our Drummond Lecture Series at Christ Chapel. You can watch it here. Its key point is about seeing the good and helping others to see it, as well.
Many in the world today are blinded by a pervasive cynicism about the good. They think they see things as they really are, bleak and self-interested, and they come to think that might rather than right is life’s rule. Rather than convince others to see things as they do, they cancel and coerce those with dissenting views.
But seeing the good requires being good. It is a question of character, and character, as Aristotle teaches us, is the result of choice—we are what we choose to do. So how should we choose to act when confronted by those with cynical views?
Michael Ward tells us to take Lewis as our guide. We must be willing to have an argument, to be respectful when we do, to show patience and humility when appropriate and a manly spiritedness when necessary. In short, we must be men with chests rather than men without them. Only then will we be able to see the good and do it, too.
There is a big crowd whenever Michael Ward speaks here. There was on this day, and I expect many people will benefit from his lecture who could not be there. I hope you enjoy it.
Best regards,
Arnn Signature
Larry P. Arnn
President of Hillsdale College

https://vimeo.com/695063389/3998ae51bb
Keywords
bibleapologeticschristianityreligionphilosophytheologyc s lewis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
OpenAI, Anthropic Researchers Call for Slower AI Development as Safety Warnings Escalate

OpenAI, Anthropic Researchers Call for Slower AI Development as Safety Warnings Escalate

Chase Codewell
9/11, Anwar Al-Awlaki, Unanswered Questions and Why Some Answers Remain Hidden

9/11, Anwar Al-Awlaki, Unanswered Questions and Why Some Answers Remain Hidden

Morgan S. Verity
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy