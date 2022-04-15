To See or Not to See: C.S. Lewis and the Objectivity of Value | Dr. Michael Ward | Drummond Lecture

C. S. Lewis and the Objectivity of ValueMichael Ward is a phenomenon around here, and not only around here. He has spoken on several high occasions, including commencement, and now two lectures in our chapel, coming up on three years old. He speaks with clarity. He is a student of the great C. S. Lewis, probably the foremost such, and he makes the arguments of Lewis, which are the arguments encompassing man, nature, and God, spring to life.The most recent lecture he gave was on March 24 as part of our Drummond Lecture Series at Christ Chapel. You can watch it here. Its key point is about seeing the good and helping others to see it, as well.Many in the world today are blinded by a pervasive cynicism about the good. They think they see things as they really are, bleak and self-interested, and they come to think that might rather than right is life’s rule. Rather than convince others to see things as they do, they cancel and coerce those with dissenting views.But seeing the good requires being good. It is a question of character, and character, as Aristotle teaches us, is the result of choice—we are what we choose to do. So how should we choose to act when confronted by those with cynical views?Michael Ward tells us to take Lewis as our guide. We must be willing to have an argument, to be respectful when we do, to show patience and humility when appropriate and a manly spiritedness when necessary. In short, we must be men with chests rather than men without them. Only then will we be able to see the good and do it, too.There is a big crowd whenever Michael Ward speaks here. There was on this day, and I expect many people will benefit from his lecture who could not be there. I hope you enjoy it.Best regards,Arnn SignatureLarry P. ArnnPresident of Hillsdale College