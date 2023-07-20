Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Weather Control Delusion - Electric and Chemical Weather Modification
channel image
Alex Hammer
4181 Subscribers
75 views
Published Yesterday

🔗 @ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/

❤ DONATE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer


👕 MERCH

https://climateviewer.creator-spring.com/?utm_medium=product_shelf&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=YT-AGsWO6c31cpQ-KZxneocICrNODHlYrSmlfDKiS-NXy2Qw4xLs6NptnQ6iY32AAw41bnd7lFLsDZIXvxrgisMtjU57pWxar6Ss-0YsmyTAIvyQG7VBw992sLv9x7ma2EfZeykFYHnAWLAil9vLZdpj3eOamXEAC5-uj2rkvfoqAPFuSmlD1hazJ8%3D

ExpressVPN

https://www.expressvpn.com/go/vpn-software?irclickid=1WW0kX0KWxyPRvZ2gLRMASnnUkF2%3ApQUxRyw3Q0&shareid=&irgwc=1


💻 SUPPORT US

Help for Mike & Shelley Morales AGWN

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn


Yah Struck - Human Trafficking Book Series

https://yahstruck.com/

Semper Fry Awesome Hot Sauce - use code "PLANEFARTS"

https://www.semperfryllc.com/store/c1...

Why Does the Moon Shine So Bright? (Children's book)

http://artisticpublication.com/

ExpressVPN

https://www.expressvpn.com/go/vpn-software?irclickid=1WW0kX0KWxyPRvZ2gLRMASnnUkFxcrXExR3kU80&shareid=&irgwc=1


🎤 RECENT PODCAST INTERVIEWS

"Nuke Rumors & Climate Clocks" ft. Jim Lee 7/5/23

https://rumble.com/v2yajte-nuke-rumors-and-climate-clocks-ft.-jim-lee-7523.html

https://soundcloud.com/quite-frankly-podcast/nuke-rumors-climate-clocks-ft-jim-lee-7523

On Quite Frankly TV: https://www.quitefrankly.tv/


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Weather Modification: Chemical and Electric Weather Control


Graphene Rain and Seeding Vermont Floods

https://youtu.be/9lHOoJOd9js

Cloud Ionization and AI: 2023 Weather Modification Association Abstracts

https://weathermod.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/2023-Abstracts.pdf

SHOCKING! Electric Weather Modification Companies in 2019

https://climateviewer.com/2019/10/04/shocking-electric-weather-modification-companies-in-2019/


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket