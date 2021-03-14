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Change - food for thought
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84 views • March 14, 2021
What is it when we feel conscious and what to do with it. We are awake but it seem rather strange sometimes, how to handle the changes in our self and what we see in the world around us, in politics, tv and the crazy things that are going on.
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