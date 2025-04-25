Russian Foreign Ministry spox (Maria Zakarova) SCHOOLS Western reporter about whether Putin-Trump meet could match significance of meeting along the Elbe in WWII

Maria Zakharova made the comments after paying tribute to historic handshake between Soviet and American forces on the Elbe River on April 25, 1945. The tribute was held at Victory Park in Moscow.

Also from Maria Zakharova today:

Maria Zakharova stated that Zelensky's diplomacy is based on killings and lies. She drew attention to Zelensky's statements to Trump, claiming that Crimea could be "returned" through diplomacy and sanctions.

"Zelensky's 'Crimean diplomacy' consists of killings of Crimean residents, attempts to destroy the Crimean bridge, terrorizing the entire peninsula, and demands for more weapons to resolve the issue through force."