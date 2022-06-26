CERN 666 - Large Hadron Collider (LHC) To Start RUN 3 - 5TH JULY 2022 [22.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel:





-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-





After brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before.





Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted'...





Another Controlled Opposition PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech'

I send an email to their support you can see and read it here:





https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422

and screenshot here

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)





I never got an answer or reply...





- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--

The world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), restarted on 22 April 2022 after more than three years for maintenance, consolidation and upgrade work.





The restart marked the beginning of preparations for the third run of the LHC, called Run 3, which plans four years of physics-data taking at a world-record collision energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts (13.6 TeV).





Run 3 is expected to start on 5 July, the day after #Higgs10, the 10th anniversary of the discovery of the Higgs boson.





Resources for journalists for these key milestones will be added below.

https://home.cern/press/2022

https://twitter.com/Loyaltylastdays

CERN RUN 3 LIVE - Teaser - https://youtu.be/9YGW75oOoRo









Revelation 9





9 And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the earth: and to him was given the key of the bottomless pit.





2 And he opened the bottomless pit; and there arose a smoke out of the pit, as the smoke of a great furnace; and the sun and the air were darkened by reason of the smoke of the pit.





3 And there came out of the smoke locusts upon the earth: and unto them was given power, as the scorpions of the earth have power.





4 And it was commanded them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree; but only those men which have not the seal of God in their foreheads.





5 And to them it was given that they should not kill them, but that they should be tormented five months: and their torment was as the torment of a scorpion, when he striketh a man.





6 And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.





14 Saying to the sixth angel which had the trumpet, Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates.





15 And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men.





16 And the number of the army of the horsemen were two hundred thousand thousand: and I heard the number of them.





17 And thus I saw the horses in the vision, and them that sat on them, having breastplates of fire, and of jacinth, and brimstone: and the heads of the horses were as the heads of lions; and out of their mouths issued fire and smoke and brimstone.





18 By these three was the third part of men killed, by the fire, and by the smoke, and by the brimstone, which issued out of their mouths.





19 For their power is in their mouth, and in their tails: for their tails were like unto serpents, and had heads, and with them they do hurt.





20 And the rest of the men which were not killed by these plagues yet repented not of the works of their hands, that they should not worship devils, and idols of gold, and silver, and brass, and stone, and of wood: which neither can see, nor hear, nor walk:





21 Neither repented they of their murders, nor of their sorceries, nor of their fornication, nor of their thefts.





For up to date, accurate and consistent reporting looking through a Biblical lense on all things CERN related - Please visit https://www.anthonypatch.com/ - Whom I personally highly recommend and regard as an expert on all things CERN - Loyalty.





Thank you to Mr and Mrs Shattered Paradise - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ





3,395 views Jun 22, 2022

Loyalty in The Last Days

https://youtu.be/6XtMLZ2utLo

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf0xyw6E4aP9uZshXMWinzg





#Higgs10 #TheReturnofJesusChrist #lastdays





Source: https://t.me/GhostEzra/9452