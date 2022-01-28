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How To Prepare for the Coming War in America with Special Guest Manyrounds: PART 2/2
Just Praise Him Today
Just Praise Him Today
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41 views • January 28, 2022
This week, in Part 2 of How to Prepare for the Coming War in America, we will be discussing the problem of being told by the Lord to move or go, and a differently believing spouse who refuses to go. Partial obedience. What if you have dependents such as a disabled child, small children, or elderly parents? What should you carry in your car for unforeseen scenarios? Recommended survival items.

Cover artwork by Manyrounds, used by permission.

Visit Manyrounds here:

https://fortifiedtowerfellowship.com/

Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.

Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060

You can find more by Glynda at:

https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/

https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Keywords
tribulationwarworld war 3discernmentpreparationbugging outrumors of warglynda lomaxjust praise himmanyrounds
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