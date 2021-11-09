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From the Horses Mouth - Everyone that is in the hospital or Has died, is vaccinated - Kamala Harris
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329 views • November 09, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ihaIfXHprZrK/
Take it as read, everyone in the Hospital or has died is vaccinated! No more denying it, the vaccine is the killer shot! Now, If you don't believe Kamala, who are you going to believe!
Take it as read, everyone in the Hospital or has died is vaccinated! No more denying it, the vaccine is the killer shot! Now, If you don't believe Kamala, who are you going to believe!
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