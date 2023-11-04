Gun Restoration Winchester 94 Rifle Fire Damage ASMR

This Limited Edition Winchester 94 Golden Spike was virtually destroyed in a house fire. Can it be restored? Prepare to be captivated by a journey that holds a deep mystery within its core. Join me in this mesmerizing video that may leave you questioning if restoration is even possible.





🔥 From the Ashes: Can this Winchester 1894 Golden Spike Rifle that faced the scorching flames of a house fire truly rise from the ashes?





🔒 Locked Secrets: Is it loaded and can it be safely fired again?





🤐 Silent Revelations: This ASMR-style video tells a story without words, drawing you into the quiet realm of craftsmanship, where each touch holds a secret.





🤫 Collector's Enigma: Unravel the enigmatic journey of restoring a limited edition masterpiece, where the line between restoration and impossibility blurs.





🔗 Stay Intrigued: Like, share, and subscribe to our channel to stay connected with the unfolding mystery and future restoration projects.





Unlock the concealed secrets and delve into the world of the unknown. Only by watching until the very end will you uncover the fate of this legendary collector's piece.





#FirearmRestoration #Winchester1894 #winchester94 #ASMR #Cerakote #HistoricalMystery #Collector'sSecret #SubscribeNow #teambansh @brownells @RealAvid @aegisguncare7155 @TheRogueBanshee





To see more of my content here you YouTube click this link https://tinyurl.com/RogueBanshee





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:32 Winchester 94 Rust Removal

2:16 Winchester 94 Disassembly

4:54 Fixing the Winchester 94 Magazine

5:33 Is the barrel salvageable?

6:04 Stripping the fire damage

6:32 Refinishing the Winchester 94

8:54 Will it go back together?

11:45 About the Fire Damaged Winchester 94 Golden Spike Project





-------

Social Media

Website

https://www.trb.fyi





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee





Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee

-------





-------

Gear that I run





Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3





Studio

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC





Camera and Mic

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL





My 3d Printer setup

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

-------





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------





The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.





Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.