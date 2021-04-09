© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Latin America in Communist Crosshairs, Warns Ecuadorean Presidential Candidate
Follow
2
Share
Report
72 views • April 09, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, attorney and presidential candidate Pedro Jose Freile of Ecuador warns that Marxists and the establishment are closing in on his nation and all of Latin America. The United Nations and the Communist Chinese dictatorship are working fiendishly to loot the nation and impose are draconian system that has destroyed Venezuela, Cuba, and many other nations before it. Finally, Freile talks about the Marxist Foro de San Pablo (Foro de Sao Paulo or Sao Paulo Forum) and what his Amigo national party in Ecuador is doing to resist the tyrannical plans.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.