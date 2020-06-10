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21 Free Images of Famous People Wearing Masks (satire)
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42 views • June 10, 2020
This video contains 21 images of famous people (historical figures, musicians, etc.,) wearing masks, drawing attention to how such kinds of face masks, purportedly done for medical reasons, makes us all look ridiculous - with the possible exception of Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver.
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