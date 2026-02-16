BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Vaccine Carve-Out, Lead Pipe Cuts, PFAS Liver Risks, GLP-1 Scurvy, MAHA Counter-Elite, Texas AG Backs Bowden - The RSB Show 2-16-26
The Robert Scott Bell Show
The Robert Scott Bell ShowCheckmark Icon
526 followers
86 views • 1 day ago

TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Vaccine Carve-Out Ending, Lead Pipe Cuts, PFAS Liver Risks, GLP-1 Scurvy, Rag-Weed, MAHA Counter-Elite Debate, Mandate Battles Intensify, Texas AG Backs Bowden, Pharma Ad Ban Questioned, Consciousness Beyond Death, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/vaccine-carve-out-ending-lead-pipe-cuts-pfas-liver-risks-glp-1-scurvy-warning-maha-counter-elite-debate-mandate-battles-intensify-texas-ag-backs-bowden-pharma-ad-ban-questioned-consciousness-b/

Recent News
Lance D Johnson
Willow Tohi
Evangelyn Rodriguez
Laura Harris
Patrick Lewis
Patrick Lewis
