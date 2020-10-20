© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reacting to the NY Times' VERDICT on Trump's first term | Katrina Pierson
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • October 20, 2020
Trump 2020 campaign advisor Katrina Pierson and Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer discuss the New York Times' 'verdict' on President Trump's presidency and re-election efforts, the difference in media coverage between Trump and Biden stories, and more. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.