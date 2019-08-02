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G. Edward Griffin 1969 - Communist's playbook from 50 years ago
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77 views • August 02, 2019
G. Edward Griffin 1969 - The Communists, Democrats, Leftists and Antifa's playbook from 50 years ago, when they call you a communist, you call them a fascist
This is the Communist's, Democrat's, Leftist's and Antifa's mindless response to everything.
This is the Communist's, Democrat's, Leftist's and Antifa's mindless response to everything.
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