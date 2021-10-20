© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's Talk Data | Government Covid-19 Figures Not Adding up!!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • October 20, 2021
The Jamaica Information Service posted the latest pandemic statistics, and there is a whopping 31 "new deaths" reported for the period Aug 11 to Oct 14....
But only 4 of the deaths were under investigation, so why did it take the ministry of health 2 months to report 31 deaths?
help me figure this out!
@unheard_truth1 | Instagram
But only 4 of the deaths were under investigation, so why did it take the ministry of health 2 months to report 31 deaths?
help me figure this out!
@unheard_truth1 | Instagram
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.