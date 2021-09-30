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Ricardo Maarman Files Constitutional Lawsuit Against the President, Speaker of Parliament & Governor of SA Reserve Bank for "Pandemic"-Related Crimes Against South Africans
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28 views • September 30, 2021
Ricardo Maarman & Thousands of South Africans File Constitutional Lawsuit Against the President, Speaker of Parliament & Governor of SA Reserve Bank for "Pandemic"-Related Crimes Against South Africans
See PDF of lawsuit: https://50bfc63a-1b14-4595-8da1-c38639c33338.filesusr.com/ugd/7a8151_b270e395ba2e44828c6c1587ab1a7702.pdf
South Africans can sign the petition here: https://www.showusthevirus.co.za/
truthcomestolight.com will have a transcript posted by end of today
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Show Us the Virus
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.showusthevirus.info/
Original title: Constitutional Court Application - Case No. CCT 299/21 - Ricardo Maarman Explains the Case
See PDF of lawsuit: https://50bfc63a-1b14-4595-8da1-c38639c33338.filesusr.com/ugd/7a8151_b270e395ba2e44828c6c1587ab1a7702.pdf
South Africans can sign the petition here: https://www.showusthevirus.co.za/
truthcomestolight.com will have a transcript posted by end of today
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Show Us the Virus
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://www.showusthevirus.info/
Original title: Constitutional Court Application - Case No. CCT 299/21 - Ricardo Maarman Explains the Case
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