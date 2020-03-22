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Tanks Roll Down America's Streets*Almost 1/3rd USA On Lockdown*DOJ Ability To Detain Indefinitely*
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146 views • March 22, 2020
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Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
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Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1241495063881973760
https://twitter.com/djkrayzk
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https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sweeping-power-grab-doj-seeks-ability-detain-people-indefinitely-without-trial
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-jersey-orders-9-million-residents-stay-home
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https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-inside-militarys-top-secret-plans-if-coronavirus-cripples-government-1492878
https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/108497/general-terrence-j-oshaughnessy/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=2bgCCXSrwHA&feature=emb_logo
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https://www.jocogov.org/press-release/county-management/covid-19-update-jackson-county-missouri-johnson-county-kansas-kansas
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8138721/Tesco-boss-calls-calm-stores-amid-coronavirus-chaos.html
https://twitter.com/VOAStevenson/status/1241518795111444481
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1241495063881973760
https://twitter.com/djkrayzk
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/lockdown-america-begins
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sweeping-power-grab-doj-seeks-ability-detain-people-indefinitely-without-trial
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-jersey-orders-9-million-residents-stay-home
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/un-security-council-pushes-suspend-person-voting-russia-says-no
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/luxury-apocalypticism
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/army-deploys-new-york-nyc-reports-1-coronavirus-death-hour-live-updates
https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-inside-militarys-top-secret-plans-if-coronavirus-cripples-government-1492878
https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/108497/general-terrence-j-oshaughnessy/
https://www.rt.com/russia/483701-russia-ships-coronavirus-testing/
https://twitter.com/anneapplebaum/status/1241273723061252096
https://twitter.com/Noahjbird1/status/1241067449044340736
https://twitter.com/Maddyaddyy/status/1241150434011574278
https://twitter.com/MDNG/status/1241131364109422593
https://twitter.com/Maker_of_Vibes/status/1241293300335869952
https://twitter.com/biancoresearch/status/1240833664801538049
https://twitter.com/ShepardAmbellas/status/1241151620148105217
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=2bgCCXSrwHA&feature=emb_logo
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/pennsylvania-republican-introduces-bill-requiring-permit-to-purchase-ammunition?_amp=true&__twitter_impression=true
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8136527/Couple-furious-told-theyre-not-allowed-buy-TWENTY-THREE-cases-Mountain-Dew.html
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/coronavirus-troops-deliver-supplies-vulnerable-21732250
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1241363502264172545
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1241480738358296583
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1241464826490245126
https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2020/03/21/coronavirus-faa-temporary-ground-stop-jfk-laguardia-newark-philadelphia/2891750001/
https://www.flightradar24.com/33.9,38/4
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/coronavirus/article241401496.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8138643/amp/Queen-waits-right-moment-make-major-coronavirus-TV-address.html
https://www.jocogov.org/press-release/county-management/covid-19-update-jackson-county-missouri-johnson-county-kansas-kansas
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8138721/Tesco-boss-calls-calm-stores-amid-coronavirus-chaos.html
https://twitter.com/VOAStevenson/status/1241518795111444481
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