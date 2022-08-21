BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ted Cruz - "Auditing Over 700 Thousand Americans Making $70.000 Or Less"
Themoreuknow
Themoreuknow
542 followers
Follow
10
Share
Report
2623 views • August 21, 2022

Ted Cruz - "Auditing Over 700 Thousand Americans Making $70.000 Or Less"

www.themoreuknow.net

Links, Videos, Documents, Proof

Keywords
irsmoneyfraud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
European Leaders Criticize U.S. Economic Policies at G20 Summit

European Leaders Criticize U.S. Economic Policies at G20 Summit

Douglas Harrington
World Gold Council: Central Banks Add 23 Metric Tons of Gold in July, Led by China&#8217;s Purchases

World Gold Council: Central Banks Add 23 Metric Tons of Gold in July, Led by China’s Purchases

Sterling Ashworth
Saudi Oil Exports Hit Nine-Year Low, Report Says

Saudi Oil Exports Hit Nine-Year Low, Report Says

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Diesel Pump Prices Reach Record High as Refined-Products Supply Tightens

U.S. Diesel Pump Prices Reach Record High as Refined-Products Supply Tightens

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. July Copper Imports Reach Record Monthly High, Data Shows

U.S. July Copper Imports Reach Record Monthly High, Data Shows

Sterling Ashworth
Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Netherlands Moves Gold From U.S. and Canada to London, Citing Geopolitical Unrest

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy