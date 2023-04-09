Let go of your idols, for Jesus

Let go of your idols. Love Jesus. Break into groups or just pray to God release confess and pray for the right words from the Bible, forgive and pray for others.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.