Ukraine Update September 4, 2022

Despite the presence of IAEA representatives at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Kiev regime made another attempt to capture this facility.

💥 On September 2, at about 11.00 PM (Moscow time), two groups of a total of 42 cutters and motor boats with over 250 servicemen from special operation forces and foreign mercenaries on board made an attempt to disembark at the shore of Kakhovka reservoir near Energodar and Dneproprudnoye.

💥 The manpower was attacked by 4 Su-30 and 2 Ka-52 helicopters of Russian Aerospace Forces that has resulted in the elimination of 20 cutters and boats.

The rest of the vessels turned back and headed towards the Ukrainian coast.

💥 Russian artillery, including Malka high-capacity howitzers, launched an attack at the Ukrainian part of the shore near Vysshetarasovka and Chervonodneprovka where the rest of the manpower had disembarked.

◽️ According to available information, the unsuccessful provocation of Ukrainian nationalists has resulted in the elimination of 47 militants, including 10 foreign mercenaries, as well as in wounding 23.









The enemy has lost 23 tanks, 27 infantry combat vehicles, 14 armoured combat vehicles of other types, 9 pick-ups with large-calibre machine guns and over 230 servicemen.





◽️ Moreover, fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 2 Ukrainian Su-25 assault fighters near Sergeyevka (Kherson region), as well as 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force converted for launching HARM anti-radar missiles near Novosyolovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





▫️As of 8:00 a.m., the Kiev regime has blocked the passage of IAEA expert mission from controlled territory to Zaporozhye NPP.





▫️Ukrainian artillery is shelling the territory of Zaporozhye NPP, the meeting place of IAEA mission with Russian specialists near Vasil'evka, as well as the route of their movement to Energodar. Four shells exploded 400 metres from the 1st unit of Zaporozhye NPP.

- Russian Military of Defense