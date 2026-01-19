1/19/26 TRUMPING DAVOS: USA DOMINATES WEF!! Royals/Cartel Babylon Panic!

1/19/26 President Trump's War on Globalism /WEF dominates in Davos this week as the largest ever USA contingent is set to derail the UN/EU's hopes to retain power through tyrannical "sustainability" psy-op policies: total collapse! The WEF "Blue Davos" theme, under Larry Fink's debut as WEF Director, aims to thwart Trump's Greenland Doctrine with the UN's implementation of the High Seas Treaty, that kicks off this month, with the Arctic targeted for "sustainability". And Much More! Pray that God guides Trump's policies, America! WE ARE FREE!





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text





Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/





UN/WEF High Seas Treaty Goes into Effect Jan./2026:

https://www.worldwildlife.org/news/press-releases/historic-un-high-seas-treaty-is-a-turning-point-for-ocean-protection-and-restoration/





DAVOS Day 1:

https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2026/





Newsome schedules Special election to replace Rep. LaMalfa for AUG. 4 to keep GOP Congress at tight majority:

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/newsom-schedules-election-fill-seat-deceased-california-gop-congressman





Greenlanders report forced sterilization and removal of children from Inuit parents:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/native-greenlanders-reveal-horrors-under-danish-rule-including/





The Overwatch Act Explained: Prevent sale of Nvidia AI chips without National Security review & permission:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/joe-allen-war-room-plugs-overwatch-act-american/





Portugal to join Hungary with a Right Populist President!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/portugals-chega-party-poised-bring-right-power-presidential/





WEF/Davos: 2050 Vision:

https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2026/sessions/open-forum-which-2050-do-we-want/





Noor Bin Laden @ Davos: excellent interview with Mel K:

https://rumble.com/v74jqj4-mornings-with-mel-k-7-9-25.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_l





Lara Logan: Cartel De Los Soles: Martin Rodil On The Terrorist Regime Running Venezuela ~ Going Rogue

https://rumble.com/v74998y-cartel-de-los-soles-martin-rodil-on-the-terrorist-regime-running-venezuela-.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108





Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34





Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





