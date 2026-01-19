BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
1/19/26 TRUMPING DAVOS: USA DOMINATES WEF!! Royals/Cartel Babylon Panic!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1261 followers
Follow
144 views • 22 hours ago

1/19/26 President Trump's War on Globalism /WEF dominates in Davos this week as the largest ever USA contingent is set to derail the UN/EU's hopes to retain power through tyrannical "sustainability" psy-op policies: total collapse! The WEF "Blue Davos" theme, under Larry Fink's debut as WEF Director, aims to thwart Trump's Greenland Doctrine with the UN's implementation of the High Seas Treaty, that kicks off this month, with the Arctic targeted for "sustainability". And Much More! Pray that God guides Trump's policies, America! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


UN/WEF High Seas Treaty Goes into Effect Jan./2026:

https://www.worldwildlife.org/news/press-releases/historic-un-high-seas-treaty-is-a-turning-point-for-ocean-protection-and-restoration/


DAVOS Day 1:

https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2026/


Newsome schedules Special election to replace Rep. LaMalfa for AUG. 4 to keep GOP Congress at tight majority:

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/newsom-schedules-election-fill-seat-deceased-california-gop-congressman


Greenlanders report forced sterilization and removal of children from Inuit parents:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/native-greenlanders-reveal-horrors-under-danish-rule-including/


The Overwatch Act Explained: Prevent sale of Nvidia AI chips without National Security review & permission:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/joe-allen-war-room-plugs-overwatch-act-american/


Portugal to join Hungary with a Right Populist President!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/portugals-chega-party-poised-bring-right-power-presidential/


WEF/Davos: 2050 Vision:

https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2026/sessions/open-forum-which-2050-do-we-want/


Noor Bin Laden @ Davos: excellent interview with Mel K:

https://rumble.com/v74jqj4-mornings-with-mel-k-7-9-25.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_l


Lara Logan: Cartel De Los Soles: Martin Rodil On The Terrorist Regime Running Venezuela ~ Going Rogue

https://rumble.com/v74998y-cartel-de-los-soles-martin-rodil-on-the-terrorist-regime-running-venezuela-.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Trump’s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Lance D Johnson
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
GOP senators warn Trump&#8217;s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

GOP senators warn Trump’s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

Laura Harris
Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Willow Tohi
