Larry McDonald’s Legacy

Larry McDonald was the best Congressman in the United States during his tenure in Congress during the 1970s and 80s, according to the “Conservative Index,” the precursor to The New American’s Freedom Index, our congressional scorecard based on the U.S. Constitution. He was also chairman of The John Birch Society, when the passenger airliner he was on was downed by at least one Soviet missile on September 1, 1983. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews John Birch Society project manager Christian Gomez, who wrote an article commemorating Larry McDonald entitled “Larry’s Legacy,” and who has great admiration for him.

