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Does Billionaire Bruce Kovner Fund Neo-Marxist, Radical Feminist, Transgender Ideology at Juilliard?
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19 views • December 20, 2019
Neo-Marxist brainwashing at Juilliard? Apparently. Unscientific gender identity ideology and divisive anti-male feminism are now on the curriculum, it seems. Yet a bachelor's degree costs US$250,000. It's unfair to students to take so much money, while filling their minds with nonsense that won't help them succeed. Juilliard President Damian Woetzel and Chairman Bruce Kovner need to refocus Juilliard on its core mission: teaching the performing arts. Cultural Marxism has no legitimate place at Juilliard.
Keywords
feminismpolitical correctnesstransgenderismsexistindoctrinationgender dysphoriaracistcultural marxismwhite privilegemisandryneo marxismgender identity ideologyjuilliard seminarsequity diversity and inclusionsex change surgerydeconstruct masculinitytoxic parentstoxic family membersdamian woetzelbruce kovnerjuilliardlincoln centerjuilliard black student unionracial segregation
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