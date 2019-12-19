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Ahead of the Curve
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81 views • December 19, 2019
By now, the majority of flat Earthers and millions of globe Earthers alike have seen the Netflix hit-piece mockumentary "Behind the Curve," starring many of the worst controlled opposition disinformation agents known in the community, intentionally making the subject of "flat Earth" seem as ridiculous as possible. The following high-definition, full-length movie "Ahead of the Curve," is what Netflix should have and would have produced had they made an honest documentary, featuring one of the leading genuine proponents of flat Earth: Del from Beyond the Imaginary Curve. Please get your popcorn ready and share this video with anyone who has seen "Behind the Curve," to let them know that legitimate, scientific, globe-skeptics are actually far "Ahead of the Curve."
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Please also visit and subscribe to Del from Beyond the Imaginary Curve: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvswlgeHodOejVN21TWweLw
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Please also visit and subscribe to Del from Beyond the Imaginary Curve: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvswlgeHodOejVN21TWweLw
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