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WHEN SATAN MAKES A COMMERCIAL
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107 views • September 07, 2021
Pure Evil knows no bounds, it will exploit, lie, and present itself to you in a nice little package. This video is a perfect example of that nice little package. Notice the soft music, the relaxing colors, and the smile on the victim's face? The pretty little package isn't it? But we are not fooled, we know what that jab has been doing and is going to do. Satan wants to destroy, cripple, and mame Gods' children, and Satan will stop at nothing to see that happen.
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
https://666antichristwarning.com/
666 Anti-Christ Warning & A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise:
https://a-walk-with-the-lord-ministry.creator-spring.com/
PayPal Me: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/awwtlmin
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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