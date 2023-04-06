https://gettr.com/post/p2dm3fobc88
4/4/2023 【NFSC Citizens in Solidarity with Miles Guo Outside the SDNY Court】Anthony Sabatini, lawyer and former member of the Florida House of Representatives: Americans are losing their country to the CCP’s infiltration, and they must step up to stop it from happening!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/4/2023 【纽约南区法庭外新中国联邦人声援文贵先生】美国律师和前佛罗里达州众议院议员安东尼·萨巴蒂尼：中共的渗透正让我们失去这个国家，我们必须站出来阻止它！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
