White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1876 - Dorothy Lamson - 2nd report on crime/search for suspects

Dorothy was walking home after picking up a prescription at her local CVS, when 1 of the 2 suspects pushed her to the ground, before grabbing her purse, then getting into a black 4-door Honda Accord. Dorothy sustained a hairline fracture in her forearm, and broke so many bones in her shoulder, she had to have a shoulder replacement.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.