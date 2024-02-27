Create New Account
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1876 - Dorothy Lamson - 2nd report on crime/search for suspects
The Fire Rises
Dorothy was walking home after picking up a prescription at her local CVS, when 1 of the 2 suspects pushed her to the ground, before grabbing her purse, then getting into a black 4-door Honda Accord. Dorothy sustained a hairline fracture in her forearm, and broke so many bones in her shoulder, she had to have a shoulder replacement.

violence crime genocide

