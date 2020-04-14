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Earth seen at 110,000 ft. looks flat and huge pt3
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148 views • April 14, 2020
Hello friends, You are in the stretch this and one last part with the goods- I have something else at present and hopefully will have it done by the weekend- I hope you are getting something from these four parts- This third and forth are the better I guess- But I am working on something for you- 'Cheers', westruther
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