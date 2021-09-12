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Greg Gutfeld entrevista al Presidente Donald Trump en Fox News - 11/09/2021
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30 views • September 12, 2021
11/09/2021. El presidente Donald Trump es entrevistado por Greg Gutfeld en su programa 'Gutfeld Exclusives' emitido por la cadena Fox News, con motivo del 20avo aniversario del ataque de las Torres Gemelas ocurrido en Nueva York un 11 de Septiembre de 2001. Fue una entrevista por ratos cómica, picante, irreverente, donde Trump pudo ser Trump.
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