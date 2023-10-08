Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for October 4, 2023.





Here are the words of Our Lord to Luz de Maria:





My beloved children, I love you and bless you all.





PRAY MY CHILDREN, PRAY WITH YOUR HEART, make reparations FOR THE OFFENSES YOU COMMIT AGAINST ME AND AGAINST MY MOST HOLY MOTHER.





My little children, you are loved by Me, you are loved by My Most Holy Mother and by All My House.





My Mercy is infinite for all My children, despite the state of sin in which they live, despite the contempt to which they continually submit, not only My lay children, but some of My priests.





Beloved children:





IF YOU REPENT FROM THE HEART AND MAKE A FIRM PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT AND FULFILL it, I ENTER THE HEART OF THE HUMAN CREATURE AND THEN ATTRACT you WITH THE SWEETNESS OF MY LOVE SO THAT you WISH NOT TO GET OUT OF MY WAY. .





My Blessed Mother intercedes for all of you so that you don't get lost.





With pain My Justice lets itself be felt before the peak moment in which you live...





And you still do not convert, you continue in the rebellion against your own salvation.





I act with My Mercy until as a Righteous Judge I will act with My Justice.





I arrive with the fire of My Love saddened because of the ingratitude of My children.





My children, fire will be the scourge of humanity.





You have used My Love to offend me, to commit sacrileges, to seriously offend the Immaculate Heart of My Mother and you continue not to believe in My Calls to conversion.





The Antichrist enters the scene leading the nations towards their nefarious plan to monopolize and violently dominate human creatures.





You HAVEN'T BELIEVED... HOW MUCH you WILL REGRET it!





The war manifests itself from one moment to the next, and from the threats they go to this tragic decision.





Ah, my children!





Pray children, pray for Chile, they will suffer and the earth shakes.





Pray children, pray for Japan, the great earthquake comes with terrible results.





Pray children, pray for Spain, communism leads you to suffer.





Pray children, pray for Africa, it suffers.





Pray children, pray each one for yourself and for your brothers and sisters so that they keep the faith.





You are my children, I alert you to get ready.





Ill-used science leads to danger to humanity.





Don't be afraid, I don't abandon My People, I protect them and feed them like the birds of the field.





THE MOMENT YOU LOOK AT MY RADIANT MOTHER ON HIGH AND YOU FIND YOURSELF IN GRACE, THE SICK WILL be HEALED.





Without fear, increase your faith and walk hand in hand with My Mother.





Take the Sacramentals, do not forget them, without leaving aside that in order to protect the spiritual state, they must be used.





BE STRONG, FIRM IN FAITH, I WILL NEVER ABANDON YOU.





With My People,





Your Jesus.





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla:





Brothers and sisters:





The tenderness of Our Lord Jesus Christ gives us His infinite Mercy and His infinite Love for each of us.





At the same time, he emphasizes that the state in which humanity finds itself has been generated by humanity itself.





We see different places on Earth suffering from the water, which is causing serious disasters, from the fire that has also caused disasters and this has happened before, but not with the force with which we see it at the news at the moment.





Badly used technology is disastrous for us as humanity.





Brothers and sisters, what gives us great hope and Our Lord Jesus Christ has expressed it is that He will not allow man to end the Earth.





We have to know God to love him as he deserves and in this Message it is what stands out: the infinite love that God has for us.





Without fear, but with the high faith and sure of the Divine Protection let us continue by the hand of Our Mother and protected by Saint Michael the Archangel and His Legions.





Amen.





