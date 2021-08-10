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Dr. Scott Jenson against Covid 19
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361 views • August 10, 2021
Dell Bigtree on Highwiretalk interviews Senator Scott Jensen M.D. on his video defending himself from accusations by the Board of Medical Practice about his spreading of disinformation on COVID-19 and the questionable procedures medical personnel are being advised to take when treating COVID-19 admissions.
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