Maria Zeee-How the Rich Turn Collapse Intro Fortune ft. Jonathan Rose

Daily Pulse Ep 166 | Inflation is eroding purchasing power just as it did in the years after 2008. Debt levels are higher. Banks are more interconnected. And retirement systems that depend on perpetual stability are showing visible strain. Once again, those with capital are not waiting for certainty. They are preparing ahead of the next shock and reallocating into assets designed to survive monetary stress, including cryptocurrency. Jonathan Rose joins us to discuss