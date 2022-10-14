A Surprising Fact About American Fruit Growers

I feel that not enough people don’t know this about this about
American fruit growers…
Desmond Layne, the Department Head and Professor at Auburn University Horticulture, shares some juicy facts about fruit growers here. 👨🌾
According to Desmond, most American commercial fruit growers are SMARTER than you think. 🍎
After all, growing fruit isn’t exactly something you can do without research, dedication, and business savvy! 🍒
