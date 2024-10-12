Zionist Siege on the village of Edna "إذنا”, West Bank of Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli occupation has been closing the entrance to the village of Edna, north of the city of Hebron, for two months, and preventing the Palestinians from leaving the village. Sari Jaradat visits the village and interviews two locals, Helmy Sawaifa and Ziad Theeb, about the siege.
Filmed: 08/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇