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Americans are FedUp with the Violence in the Streets
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281 views • October 21, 2020
Is this "defund the police" movement part of a greater Marxist agenda? Law enforcement officers are being murdered in the streets while trying to keep the peace, and media is not reporting their numbers. What is behind this? What is the end game? Were the police overly-militarized to begin with? Take our urgent survey today! www.feduppac.org/defund-police
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