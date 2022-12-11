TvNI, 2nd hr Election frauds, and Conspiracies, Nov. 20.

Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. 2nd hr. (20 Nov. 2022) with James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seelinger.



Given the GOP now controls the House, which has the power to investigate Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and other members of the Biden Crime Family, the Biden admin has made a deft move to inhibit investigations by the House by Merrick Garland: Garland may be the most corrupt Attorney General in the history of the United States, to appoint one Jack Smith (no doubt not his born name) as Special Counsel to investigate Donald Trump, J6, and new members of Congress, which will mean that much, if not all, of the evidence relevant to GOP committees will be "unavailable due to ongoing investigations", which makes a mockery of the DOJ--but then, what else would we expect of a Biden administration?!!

Ron DeSantis had strong words for those states where the vote count was not completed within 24 hours, which gave the Dems the opportunity to subtract votes for conservative or Republican candidates and add votes for liberal or Democrat. Disgusting! - and Treasonous!!

Meanwhile, a poll taken in the wake of the reported loss (prior to exposure of the massive election votes thefts that produced those outcomes) shows a preference for DeSantis over Trump by 45-32.

But you can expect those numbers will change as more and more of the corruption becomes public knowledge--and I predict that Trump will indeed be the GOP nominee for 2024!

San Francisco has a new transgender program which you can pick between 97 "genders" and 19 "sexual orientations"--which is not the same as "sexual positions" of which there must be hundreds!

Jim's Petition for a Rehearing will be in Conference with SCOTUS on 2 December, while his 3rd annual False Flag & Conspiracies Virtual Conference 2022 will be held 3-4 December, with 26 presentations from 24 learned speakers.

Check it all out at https://jameshfetzer.org/2022/11/false-flags-and-conspiracies-virtual-conference-2022-3-4-december-2022/ Vital info - not to be missed!

Jim hopes to learn SCOTUS' decision on the 5th, which (he also hopes) will be a birthday present (wrapped with a bow) for his 82nd on Dec. 6th!!