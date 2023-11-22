Dr. Robert Malone: Report Reveals COVID "VAX" Killed 17 Million People Worldwide

(Nov 22, 2023) A new peer reviewed paper by all-cause mortality expert Denis G. Rancourt and his team reveals that 14 million lives were not saved by the COVID injections (as published in the corrupt Lancet medical journal), rather they killed 17 million. Dr. Robert Malone claims the truth concerning COVID and the shots is finally starting to snowball around the globe.
“Quantitative evaluation of whether the Nobel-Prize-winning COVID-19 vaccine actually saved millions of lives” authored by Denis G. Rancourt and Joseph Hickey: https://correlation-canada.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2023-10-08-Correlation-Whether-Nobel-vaccine-saved-millions-of-lives.pdf
Dr. Robert Malone's Substack: https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/
Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v3x9q27-dr.-malone-17m-excess-deaths-worldwide-from-the-vaccines-exposed.html
