Global WalkOut Step Four
Published 2 months ago
The fourth step of the global walkout is to move as many accounts as you can to a credit union or local bank. Use these new accounts for your savings and transactions. If you run a business, move your business accounts as well and start paying wages from there. If you have debts with larger banks, look into transferring your debt as well. We have the power…there are already enough of us WE JUST NEED TO ACT IN UNISON. We understand that this step is a hard one and might be impossible for some people to achieve this right away. You might have loans with big banks which you can’t move. The GLOBAL WALKOUT is always voluntary…just do what you can to the limit you are comfortable with. Go To https://GlobalWalkOut.com for more information.

