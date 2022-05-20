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Red Pill Politics - CFN Ep4 - The Political Bell-Curve
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31 views • May 20, 2022
This week I talk about the political bell-curve. Campaigns are won or lost based on how accurately and efficiently the team can identify about 4% of the registered voters in their town. Conversely, campaigns (and citizen auditors) can also identify potential targets for vote-fraud based on the PV values of the voters at the bottom of the curve. Learn why campaigns that target their entire voter list often fail.
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Check us out on the following platforms...
Gab:
https://gab.com/RedPillPolitics
Gettr:
https://gettr.com/user/redpill_rebel
Mewe:
https://mewe.com/i/davekopacz
TLBTalk:
https://tlbtalk.com/-redpillpolitics
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/RedPillPolitics
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redpillrebel
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/k0FMqYquCbYP/
Republic Broadcasting Network:
https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/category/dave-kopacz/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnAkOGyeZqNzMJDQ4Wo4vbA
Twitch:
https://www.twitch.tv/redpillpatriot
P.S. Don't bother looking for us on facebook or twitter....they suck!
In Liberty,
Red Pill Politics
paypal.me/DKopacz
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