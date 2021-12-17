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Columbia University Study says cv Shots Killed 400,000 in USA (heavily underestimated)
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311 views • December 17, 2021
Columbia University Study says cv Shots Killed 400,000 in USA (heavily underestimated)
Others say a 20x increase in vaccine deaths reported to VAERS is still too conservative based on Harvard study. But you should get it — it’s a MIRACLE!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GNFdyp6VXwfi/
Others say a 20x increase in vaccine deaths reported to VAERS is still too conservative based on Harvard study. But you should get it — it’s a MIRACLE!
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GNFdyp6VXwfi/
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