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DC Responds With A Recording
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351 views • March 07, 2021
Our politicians do not hear us. I called Marco concerning the Equality Act and left a Voice Message. This is not surprising but I wanted to record the proof. The Proof that our politicians and their representatives do not respond unless they want our votes. This may be standard but this actually puts many people off as technology takes over and rules over our society.
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