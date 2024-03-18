Medical Martial Law, Weaponization of Public Health, and Patients’ Rights - Micah Moreland

DESCRIPTION
During the Covid pandemic, Americans were shuttled into hospitals at historic rates - and many of them didn’t make it out alive. Micah Moreland who created Patient Advocate Bulldog helps rescue loved ones being held against their will in hospitals under deadly protocols and assists in helping patients avoid unneeded hospitalization. Micah explains how he got involved in advocating for patients’ rights and lays out how everyone can push back against the weaponization of public health that exploded across the nation in the wake of the plandemic. He also breaks down military medical martial law, medical kidnapping, and the chilling backstory behind quarantine laws that lurk in our states.
TAKEAWAYS
Stay at home if possible and avoid hospital care unless it’s an emergency
Reach out to Patient Advocate Bulldog if you or a loved one are feeling trapped in a medical situation
Hospitals do not like negative publicity, so if you’re feeling trapped, going public with the story will get their attention
Everyone should have a nebulizer in their house in case of an emergency
