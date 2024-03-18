Medical Martial Law, Weaponization of Public Health, and Patients’ Rights - Micah Moreland

DESCRIPTION







During the Covid pandemic, Americans were shuttled into hospitals at historic rates - and many of them didn’t make it out alive. Micah Moreland who created Patient Advocate Bulldog helps rescue loved ones being held against their will in hospitals under deadly protocols and assists in helping patients avoid unneeded hospitalization. Micah explains how he got involved in advocating for patients’ rights and lays out how everyone can push back against the weaponization of public health that exploded across the nation in the wake of the plandemic. He also breaks down military medical martial law, medical kidnapping, and the chilling backstory behind quarantine laws that lurk in our states.













TAKEAWAYS





Stay at home if possible and avoid hospital care unless it’s an emergency





Reach out to Patient Advocate Bulldog if you or a loved one are feeling trapped in a medical situation





Hospitals do not like negative publicity, so if you’re feeling trapped, going public with the story will get their attention





Everyone should have a nebulizer in their house in case of an emergency









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Bureau of Justice Assistance: https://bit.ly/49aMX68

Rules for Control of Communicable Diseases: https://bit.ly/3VlJNbN

Covid-19 Blanket Waivers: https://bit.ly/48VADpG

PHEIC Innovation Forum: https://bit.ly/3Pqwy5L

Blood Money in U.S. Healthcare: https://bit.ly/48RxIhC

Emergency Preparedness and Response: https://bit.ly/3IDQVsn

The Role of Law Enforcement in Health Emergencies: https://bit.ly/3vefhpw





🔗 CONNECT WITH PATIENT ADVOCATE BULLDOG

Website: https://patientadvocatebulldog.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/patientadvocatebulldog

X: https://twitter.com/PatientBulldog?s=20

TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@patientadvocatebulldog

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1221422





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



